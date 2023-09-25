ALABAMA (WHNT) — House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels has released a statement following a court-appointed Special Master submitting three proposed congressional maps on Monday.

“The three remedial plans submitted to the United States District Court for the Northern

District of Alabama by the Special Master represent a chance to restore the power of

the vote for Black Alabamians, and all Alabamians,” Daniels said.

Special Master Richard Allen said the court directed he and his team to file three proposed remedial by September 25 to remedy the likely violation identified by the court.

Daniels pointed out in his statement that all three proposed maps place the majority of Mobile in Congressional District 2.

“This is a clear rejection of the State’s attempts at subversion, and a rebuke of the manner in which the legislative majority twisted our shared history into a shield for discrimination,” the minority leader said.

He went on to say that there was no defensible reason that Black voters, who make up 27% of the state’s population, had only 14% representation in Congress.

“Fair elections begin with fair maps,” Daniels stated. “One of the core tenets of our democracy is the rule of ‘one person, one vote.’ And, for this concept to ring true, those votes must be of one value. When we reflect on this day, I pray that these proceedings will be recounted as another step on the path toward fair representation.”

To read more about the three remedial maps presented to the court by the Special Master, click here.