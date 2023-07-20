MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Authorities say one person is in critical condition after a motorcycle crash on Hwy 53 Thursday morning.

HEMSI paramedics evaluated the patient before he was flown to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services in critical condition.

A medical air evac helicopter was dispatched to the scene. Harvest Fire and Rescue, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, and Huntsville Police were also called to help.

The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. near Harvest Road. Drivers should avoid the area by finding an alternate route.