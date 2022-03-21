MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Officials confirm one person is in serious condition after a vehicle left the road and crashed into the Flint River in Madison County.

HEMSI spokesman Don Webster said rescue crews performed an extended extraction as the victim was trapped in the vehicle. The vehicle was in the water but not fully submerged.

Webster said the man was flown by medical helicopter to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services in serious condition.

The crash happened on Charity Lane near Stafford Road.