GOOD HOPE, Ala. (WIAT) — One person is dead in a shooting at Good Hope Campground, according to Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick.

There are few details available at this time, but Adam Clark, public relations official with Cullman Police, confirmed the shooting involved an officer. He didn’t say whether the officer shot the victim.

