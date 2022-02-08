MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The nation marked a grim benchmark over the weekend, reporting 900,000 COVID-19 deaths. Alabama has observed 17,407 deaths, according to the latest data from the state hospital association.

Alabama Hospital Association President Dr. Donald Williamson says while the Omicron variant has been described as less severe than other strains, it’s still responsible for hundreds of deaths in the state.

Dr. Williamson says 439 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Alabama in the past two weeks alone.

“Yes, it is milder, but it is by no means mild. People are in the ICU. Over 500 people remain in the ICU with COVID-19,” Dr. Williamson said.

The latest data shows 2,324 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state. 543 of them are in the ICU.

Williamson says ICU’s are stretched to the max. Many areas of the state, including North Alabama, have less than 10 percent of beds available. He says a statistic that’s important to note.

“When you begin to look at the scarcity of ICU beds, it would only take an automobile accident or a series of automobile accidents to overwhelm our scant ICU availability in any specific geographic area,” Dr. Williamson explained.

Williamson says the strain on the ICU also ripples out into the emergency department.

“Patients will spend hours to days being taken care of in an emergency department rather than being moved to the ICU because they’re in an ICU bed. They’ll get ICU level care, but they get it in an ED. Well, that backs up the ED for everybody else,” he said.

The strain is also being felt by hospital staff.

“You know, clearly staff is emotionally and physically exhausted. It’s estimated nation-wide that 20 percent of the health care work force has left since the beginning of the pandemic,” Williamson stated.

And he understands some members of the community are tired of the fight.

“We’ll soon be entering our third year of dealing with this pandemic and people are tired of it. Heaven known hospitals are tired,” he said.

But he asks to continue to be vigilant and wear a mask in public to combat the spread of COVID-19.

The state’s 7-day average positivity rate is decreasing in Alabama. It’s currently 25.1 percent. Williamson pointed out this is still higher than any time during the Delta surge.