OXFORD, Ala. (WIAT/AP) — The Oxford Police Department is investigating a officer-involved shooting that left a suspect dead early Monday morning.

According to reports, officers were involved in a pursuit Monday that started after reports of someone stole a vehicle at gunpoint. During the pursuit, Oxford PD were allegedly fired upon on I-20 several times by the driver.

The suspect was shot by Oxford police as they returned fire at Airport Road and Hwy. 21. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were injured.

The suspect’s identity has yet to be released.

Oxford Police Chief Bill Partridge says on social media that a news conference is planned later Monday about the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

Stay with CBS 42 as this develops.