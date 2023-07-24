HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Alabama Legislature approved a new congressional map Friday.

That move comes a month after the U.S. Supreme Court found the state’s existing map likely violated the Voting Rights Act.

The legislature’s special session last week took a major step in addressing the court’s concerns, but the issue is far from settled. Monday, the three-judge panel overseeing the lawsuit, asked the state and the groups who brought the court challenge to nominate mapmakers for the court to use.

A mapmaker appointed by the court last year resigned Monday.

Objections to the new map need to be filed by Friday, according to the schedule laid out by the panel. It is a near-certainty that the map will be challenged. The court had directed Alabama to draw a congressional district map with two-majority or near-majority Black population districts. The legislature didn’t, it left one majority-Black district District 7, and increased District 2 in Southeast Alabama to a 40-percent Black voting age population.

Republican leaders pointed out the panel didn’t require a second majority-Black district. The court in its order in January 2022 said a second district should be created in which “Black voters have an opportunity to elect a representative of their choice.”

Democrats said the Republican majority in the Legislature did not follow the court’s guidance in approving the map Friday.

The 2020 Census found Alabama’s Black population had increased to 27 percent and the court found that the state’s Black population is large enough and geographically compact enough that a failure to create the second majority or near-majority district diluted the power of Black voters.

Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act says, in part, “No voting qualification or prerequisite to voting or standard, practice, or procedure shall be imposed or applied by any State or political subdivision in a manner which results in a denial or abridgment of the right of any citizen of the United States to vote on account of race or color …”

The panel hearing the lawsuit had blocked Alabama’s congressional map in early 2022, and ordered it redrawn. But Alabama appealed to the Supreme Court and that order was stayed leaving the map intact for the 2022 election. The high court heard arguments in the case in October and ruled for the plaintiffs last month.

That ruling brings the issue back to Alabama and the three-judge panel. The state has completed the task of drawing a new map, but the plaintiffs have argued the map still ignores the court’s order. The panel said last year it will redraw the map to comply with the law if Alabama fails to do so. Names of proposed mapmakers are due to be turned in to the court by Friday, court records show.

The three-judge panel said last month that Alabama Secretary of State Wes Allen advised that the map needed to be finalized by early October. That would give his office time to reassign voters, print necessary guides and take the other steps needed in time for Alabama’s primary elections set for March 5.