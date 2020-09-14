Northwest Alabama city sues 3M over chemical pollution in drinking water

The City of Guin is suing 3M over chemical pollution discovered in the city’s drinking water source this summer, according to a lawsuit that was filed.

The suit was filed Wednesday in the circuit court of Marion County, which alleges that PFAS chemicals from 3M’s Guin facility had leached from a landfill into Purgatory Creek, the city’s source for drinking water.

Citing internal 3M documents and studies on the health impacts, the city alleges that 3M knowingly and willfully disposed of those chemicals in ways which did not prevent them from entering the water supply.

The lawsuit also alleges that the company was aware of potential health impacts of PFAS chemicals, dating back to the 1970’s.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages as determined by a jury trial.