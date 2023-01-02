Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala., speaks with members of the media, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Several students across North Alabama were nominated to the United States Military Academy (USMA) by outgoing U.S. Senator Richard Shelby.

Students announced on Tuesday hailed from multiple counties, including Jackson, Limestone, and Madison.

Shelby said of each student nominated that they’ve “demonstrated a strong commitment to excelling inside and outside the classroom through both their grades and various achievements. I believe they will represent Alabama with distinction.”

Here’s the full list of nominated students:

• Jackson County: James Austin Yates of Stevenson

• Limestone County: Kathryn Grace LaFerrera of Madison

• Madison County: Benjamin Mark Arn of Madison; Jessica Lauren Eve Cianfaglione of Madison; Alexander W. Gray of Owens Cross Roads; Riley Thomas Groves of Madison; John Lewis Murray Jr. of Harvest; Jack Dawson Sanders of Huntsville; Nake Singh of Owens Cross Roads; Matthew W. Snodgrass of Huntsville; Benjamin George Theodoss of Hampton Cove

Shelby announced the nominated students ahead of the holiday season. Although Shelby nominated each student, the individual academies will make the final decision on admission.