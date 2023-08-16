HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Given the widespread destruction caused by wildfires, many organizations across the country are stepping up to help with the recovery efforts in Maui –

including one organization here at home.

The North Alabama Red Cross Chapter is getting involved.

According to the Red Cross, as of August 16, more than 300 trained Red Cross disaster workers are working tirelessly with the organization’s partners to get help to people as quickly as possible.

The Red Cross said they are also coordinating closely with state and local emergency management teams to begin moving people from congregate emergency shelters into hotels. After thos people are moved, emergency shelters will become multi-purpose service centers where people can access hot meals, relief supplies, health, mental health and spiritual care services, support with finding loved ones and casework assistance.

But right here in Alabama, there are ways you can help those affected by the wildfires in Maui.

“Right now the main thing you can do is find a relief organization, like the Red Cross and go online or come by and drop off a check. But give money, that’s really what is needed right now,” said Khris Anderson, executive director of the North Alabama Red Cross chapter.

You can help people affected by disasters like fires and countless other crises by making a gift to Red Cross Disaster Relief. You can do so by visiting the Red Cross’s Donation page, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767), or texting the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

If you are interested in helping people specifically affected by the Hawaii wildfires, you can still select Hawaii Wildfires on the Red Cross’s Donation page, call 1-800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767), or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

Anderson added that people can also help by volunteering. The organization says that 6,000 local residents that have begun their Red Cross volunteer training since the fires began.

For more information on how to donate or volunteer, you can visit the North Alabama Red Cross chapter’s website.