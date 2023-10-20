ALABAMA (WHNT) – Governor Kay Ivey has awarded several grants to help nonprofits, schools and local governments cut costs on energy usage.

The State Energy Program helps qualified organizations lower their energy costs by making efficient improvements in buildings and operations. The grants, which total up to more than $2 million, will replace outdated equipment, such as cooling, heating and lighting systems.

“It just makes good sense to conserve funds by converting to more energy-efficient heating, cooling and lighting equipment,” Gov. Ivey said. “I applaud these schools, local governments and other organizations who are investing in modern equipment and techniques to ensure that they are spending wisely.”

The grants are being administered by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) from funds from the U.S. Department of Energy. ADECA has a wide range of programs that support law enforcement, victim programs, economic development, recreation and more.

“Those who invest in these energy upgrades are making wise and prudent decisions that will pay dividends well into the future,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “ADECA is pleased to join Gov. Ivey in assisting these groups and organizations with reducing their costs.”

Several organizations and groups in North Alabama received grants from ADECA.

Colbert County: Hawk Pride Mountain Water System – $246,000 to install energy-efficient motor drive additions at two water wells.

You can find the entire list of organizations on ADECA’s website.