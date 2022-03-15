HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The North Alabama Homebuilding Academy has hit a significant milestone. In two years, over 200 students have graduated from the free educational program.

The need for people with skilled trades has hit a record high in our area– all this while there is a labor and housing shortage.

So, to help ease the impact, in January of 2020, NAHA began offering free hands-on training to those who wanted to start a career in the home building industry.

Students are trained in a wide variety of trades, carpentry, electrical, HVAC and plumbing.

Tommy Davis, administrator for NAHA said it was the lack of individuals joining the workforce that really got them thinking something needed to be done.

“The average age of someone working in those trades, in the state of Alabama was 57 years old.” For every five that would retire, one would fill that need, Davis told News 19.

Once the local delegation in Alabama was on board, it became a reality.

“This school was created by industry, of industry, and for industry. This school pays its own way because the money we receive is through a permitting process. So when as a contractor, when I go purchase a permit, in either the City of Huntsville, City of Madison or Madison County, there’s a fee for that permit cost and that money is sent directly here to fund this operation,” Davis said.

Davis said anyone is able to apply, regardless of their skill level. He says they’ll teach them the basic skills and get them involved in the trade.

For students to be eligible to attend NAHA classes, they must be 17 years old, pass a drug screening, and be legally authorized to work in the United States.

Anyone interested in becoming a student should call (256) 936-1800 or visit gobuildyourfuture.com