HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The U.S. Justice Department announced fraud and drug charges against a physician and business manager with ties to several North Alabama medical clinics.

The DOJ says Dr. Francene Aretha Gayle, 48 and Schara Monique Davis, 46, operated three medical clinics in Huntsville, Athens and Killen, where Gayle was the sole physician and Davis ran the businesses.

According to court records, the clinics billed insurance providers for millions of dollars for patient visits that Dr. Gayle was supposed to have conducted but were actually done by other clinic staff due to Gayle’s frequent absences.

During these visits, the indictment says that patients were regularly given opioid prescriptions that were allegedly pre-signed by Gayle.

Gayle and Davis are charged with conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud and healthcare fraud. Gayle was also charged with several counts of illegally issuing opioid prescriptions.