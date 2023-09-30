(WHNT) — Congressmen Dale Strong and Robert Anderholt have both issued statements after the U.S. House of Representatives passed a stopgap spending bill Saturday to avert a government shutdown.

The bill, which passed with bipartisan support at a 335-91 margin, would keep the government funded at current levels for another 45 days and includes $16 billion in disaster relief as requested by the White House. The measure does not include any Ukraine aid or border policy changes.

Strong joined the majority of Alabama’s congressional delegation in voting to approve the stopgap bill. The congressman said he supports the measure because it will allow the House to focus on more detailed funding proposals.

“After seeing the plan to finish our work on the remaining conservative appropriations bills, I supported extending funding for 45 days to ensure our troops are paid and our national security is protected. Over the next month, we will push through the most conservative appropriations bills in history. These bills, like the four we have passed already, are the best way to cut spending, protect the rights of parents and families, end woke policies in schools and our military, and secure the border. On Friday, the House of Representatives attempted to pass a funding bill that cut federal discretionary spending by 30%, protected our troops, veterans, and seniors, and included permanent border security measures. Some fringe members of the Republican Party blocked that bill from passing the House. Passing conservative legislation is the only way to force President Biden to accept conservative priorities. Shutting down the government today will only hurt our cause and America’s national security.” Rep. Dale Strong

Aderholt on the other hand said he voted no on the resolution due to its lack of funding cuts he feels are important.

“While I do not want the government to shut down, I had to vote against this Continuing Resolution Saturday,” the congressman said. “It does not provide the overall cuts I feel we need and does not address the crisis at our southern border.”

Aderholt was joined in voting against the measure by District 2 Republican Representative Barry Moore and District 6 Congressman Gary J. Palmer.

Other Alabama Republicans Mike Rogers and Jerry Carl, along with Democrat Terri Sewell, voted to approve the stopgap spending bill.

The bill has now been sent to the U.S. Senate.