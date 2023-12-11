ALABAMA (WHNT) — Alabama Governor Kay Ivey’s office announced more than $46 million in grants to community service agencies that give emergency assistance for low income families who may need help covering the costs of home heating and cooling.

“High energy bills can be an overwhelming burden for families that are already struggling to meet their basic needs,” Gov. Ivey said. “These grants will help low-income Alabama residents weather the cold winter ahead as well as the hot summer months to come.”

Community agencies accept applications at the local level for residents who are seeking help through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is the department administering the grants from funds, which were made available by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

In North Alabama, four agencies received part of the funding.

Combined, the four agencies cover all ten counties here in the Tennessee Valley.

In total, Ivey announced funding for 18 different agencies across the state. The allocations announced today may not be immediately available for application at the local level, as each agency decides when it applies its funding.