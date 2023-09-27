ALABAMA (WHNT) – If you plan to go camping in one of Alabama’s State Parks, there are new rules to follow while the state battles drought conditions.

The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) announced more fire precautions for all parks because of the extended dry conditions.

Park visitors and overnight guests are asked to take extra precautions with campfires and barbecue grills.

“We encourage park visitors and overnight guests to be very cautious with campfires and grills during this period until we get some much-needed rain,” said Greg Lein, Director of ADCNR’s State Parks Division in a statement. “The current dry conditions have increased the risk for wildfires throughout the state.”

The Alabama Forestry Commission issued a statewide Fire Alert on September 22, 2023. The Fire Alert will remain in effect until it is rescinded by the State Forester.

Additional Fire Precautions Include:

No campfires outside of designated day-use picnic areas, campgrounds or developed recreational areas.

of designated day-use picnic areas, campgrounds or developed recreational areas. Barbecue grills and gas-fueled stoves are permitted only in designated day-use picnic areas, campgrounds or developed recreational areas.

in designated day-use picnic areas, campgrounds or developed recreational areas. Do not use barbecue grills or gas stoves in areas that can scorch, burn or damage lawns or picnic tables.

barbecue grills or gas stoves that can scorch, burn or damage lawns or picnic tables. Place barbecue grills a minimum of 15 feet away from any flammable material such as grass, weeds, wood chips, brush or park facilities.

away from any flammable material such as grass, weeds, wood chips, brush or park facilities. Do not leave a campfire or grill unattended.

a campfire or grill unattended. Completely extinguish all burning fuel such as wood or charcoal before disposing of it in an existing fireplace, fire pit or barbecue grill.

Park visitors are encouraged to monitor each state park’s social media accounts for updates on fire precautions and restrictions.