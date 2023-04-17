DADEVILLE, Ala. (WRBL) – Authorities held a news conference Monday morning at Lake Martin Community Hospital following a mass shooting in Dadeville, Alabama that left four dead and 28 injured.

Four people were killed and 28 people were injured after a shooting erupted Saturday night at a dance studio in downtown Dadeville, officials said.

A spokesperson for Lake Martin Hospital provided updates on the 15 victims who were transported to the hospital for treatment, saying 9 of them were transported to sister hospitals. Of the nine, five were in critical condition and four were stable.