HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Breast cancer one of the most common cancers, and our very own Jerry Hayes is raising money to help fight it.

Jerry is raising money for the American Cancer Society’s “Real Men Wear Pink of North Alabama Campaign” and you can help him make a difference for those battling the disease.

“Breast cancer has now become the leading diagnosed cancer worldwide as of 2020,” says Brian Anderson with the American Cancer Society. “I think its great for the community to see that we are all in this together.”

The “Real Men Wear Pink Campaign” is a nationwide effort.

And it’s Huntsville’s seventh year of the campaign in which the American Cancer Society challenges men in the community to get involved in fundraising for breast cancer research and services.

“There was 2,600 men who were diagnosed with breast cancer last year so its certainly not just women. They are our wives. Our daughters they are our parents so it affects everyone,” says Anderson.

Jerry has an online campaign you can donate to and he’s raising money by selling t-shirts made at the Green Pea Press print shop.

“We take preorders for a couple of weeks. And process the orders. Once the orders come in we close that campaign and we issue a check for all the profits to the organizer of the campaign,” says Green Pea Press co-owner, Rachel Lackey.

The shirts feature a throwback to 1979 when Jerry started at News 19.

“Cancer is not something that affects just one demographic over the other. But of course, for breast cancer it is much more common for women than it is for men that’s kind of the playful aspect of this, is that the real men are raising this money,” says Anderson.

And as far as the print shop Green Pea Press’s involvement, it’s their way of giving back.

“We really want to find ways to use our resources to make the world a better place,” says Lackey.

Anderson says campaigns like this make a big difference in the fight.

“There has been a 40 percent decrease in mortality rates from cancer since 1988 and that can be directly linked to the work we do at the American cancer society,” he told News 19.

If you’d like to order a shirt, click here. Donations for the campaign are also accepted at the American Cancer Society’s Real Men Wear Pink page.