GREENE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 1-month-old newborn was killed in a wreck six miles south of Boligee in Greene County early Sunday morning.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the newborn was not buckled properly when the vehicle left the roadway, hitting a guardrail and then a tree around 4:30 a.m.

The crash occurred on Highway 11 near the 28-mile marker.

The newborn was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nothing further is available as ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate.