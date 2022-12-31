NEW HOPE, Ala. (WHNT) — A New Hope Police Officer was injured Saturday after being bitten by a dog during a chase.

The New Hope Police Department (NHPD) said the incident occurred when another officer attempted to stop a vehicle on Hobbs Island Road. The department said, after a short chase, the vehicle pulled into a driveway and a man and a woman fled the vehicle.

NHPD said the man fled into a residence while the officer pursued the female subject. As the officer attempted to apprehend the woman two dogs immerged from the house the man had fled into and attacked the officer. The department said during the resulting confrontation the officer was wounded and shot one of the dogs while the other fled.

NHPD said the woman then fled into a different nearby residence and briefly hid in the attic, but is now in custody. The department said it is still seeking the man involved in the incident at this time.

Huntsville Emergency Medical Service Inc. (HEMSI) Spokesperson Don Webster said HEMSI transported one person from the scene on Hobbs Island Road in New Hope with non-life-threatening injuries associated with dog bites.

Madison County Sherriff Office (MCSO) Public Information Officer Brent Patterson said the officer was injured by a canine during an altercation with a female subject. Patterson said MCSO was assisting the New Hope Police Department with a call on regarding the subject when the incident took place but no sheriff’s office personnel were injured.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.