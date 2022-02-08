MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County District Attorney’s office confirmed a nine-year-old girl was charged with assault in connection with her four-year-old brother’s death.

Mobile police responded to a home off Jacob Drive around 8:00 Thursday morning for a call of a medical emergency. They found the four-year-old boy unresponsive. Mobile Fire-Rescue also responded and pronounced the boy dead at the scene.

53-year-old Yolanda Coale, the boy’s aunt, was arrested Thursday, charged with aggravated child abuse. The District Attorney’s office confirmed she was the child’s caregiver.

According to court documents, the 9-year-old girl is accused of beating her 4-year-old brother with a broomstick. Court documents also show there were past injuries on the boy that were unexplained and appeared to indicate long-term abuse.

Court records also indicated there was a history of abuse at the home.

An autopsy will be conducted and is expected to determine the child’s cause of death.

Coale remains in jail. Her bond is set at $150,000. She is expected to be in court Wednesday morning for an arraignment.