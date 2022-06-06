MARION COUNTY, Tenn. (WDHN) — An inmate that escaped an Elba correctional facility late last week has been caught in Tennessee.

Local authorities believe that when he first escaped, Johnny Lewis Payne stole an Elba city truck and drove it to the Talledega region of Alabama. That truck is still missing.

Once in Talledega, after potentially running out of gas, police say Payne stole a water truck from a construction site.

He then drove that vehicle to Marion County, Tennessee, where he was arrested Sunday afternoon by local authorities.

Deputies say he surrendered without violence.

Payne is being held in the Marion County Jail for multiple charges including carjacking and receiving stolen property. He may also be facing additional charges from his time on the run.

The 48-year-old escaped from the facility in Coffee County Thursday and was not seen until he was captured Sunday.