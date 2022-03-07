PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – New and extremely disturbing details have emerged in the brutal rape and murder of Columbus five-year-old Kamarie Holland as the indictments of her alleged killers were unsealed on March 7, 2022.

Jeremy Williams, 37, and Holland’s mother, Kristy Siple, 35, are charged in the child’s December 2021 death in Phenix City.

(Kamarie Holland)

Though many of the unthinkable details of this case are already known, the indictment, handed down by a Russell County Grand Jury last month, reveals a few more allegations.

Siple and Williams are each facing two counts of human sex trafficking involving the girl’s death. One of those counts is a conspiracy to commit sex trafficking. The indictment alleges that Siple sold her minor child into sexual servitude.

The indictment alleges that Siple sold her daughter to Williams for U.S. currency. It does not state the amount of money involved in the alleged transaction.

The indictment also charges Williams with the abuse of a corpse. In that count, it is alleged that Williams videotaped the sexual abuse of the little girl after he had strangled her to death.

That leads to another count – the production of child pornography.

Williams is facing four death penalty counts – involving rape, kidnapping, sodomy, and the murder of a child under 14-years-old.

Siple first reported her daughter as a missing person in Columbus on Dec. 13, before the body was discovered in Phenix City less than 24 hours later.

Siple is facing three murder charges. She faces life in prison if convicted. She is not eligible for the death penalty under Alabama law.

Russell County Chief Deputy District Attorney Rick Chancey cannot talk about the details of the case because of a gag order issued by Circuit Court Judge David Johnson.

But he can talk about the process.



“The arraignment date will be coming soon. At which point each person will be brought before the judge and the indictment will be read to them. And they will typically enter a plea,” Chancey said. “Getting them to trial this year will be tough due to the backlog based on COVID, but we are going to get them to trial as fast as we can.”



Because he is facing the death penalty, Williams, who has a court-appointed lawyer, will get a second attorney.



Williams and Siple were served with the indictments in the Russell County Jail, where both remain without bond.

Williams is also the subject of a cold case murder of a child in Alaska. In January 2022, authorities in North Pole, Alaska confirmed to News 3 that they have reopened the investigation into the 2005 death of Williams’ one-month old daughter, Naudia Treniece Williams.