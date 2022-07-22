TONEY, Ala. (WHNT) — For kids or grownups trying to get an edge on big league baseball dreams in northern Madison County, you soon won’t have to go farther than your local park.

In a July 20 meeting, Madison County commissioners approved about $18,000 going toward new indoor batting cages at Bluewater Spring Park (1048 Opp Reynolds Rd, Toney).

Commissioner Phil Vandiver told News 19 that the baseball park’s original building housed one batting cage station which has worn out.

“It’s a step in the right direction. We’re trying to help them out,” Vandiver said. “There’s a lot of new subdivisions. That’s one of the things we really appreciate with the Madison Crossroads Community Center. We’ve got a good facility there. We’re trying to improve all our rec facilities. We’ve got new soccer, new football fields coming online so that area’s really starting to take off and we’re trying to give services to the area.”

Vandiver said that the plan is to install the four new cages in a new building sometime in 2022.