New Alabama law to fight impaired driving goes into effect August 1

FLORENCE, Ala. — Law enforcement from across The Shoals met for a special luncheon Tuesday afternoon at the University of North Alabama east campus.

The keynote speaker for the event was Danny Johnson. In 2016, Johnson’s son Danny Kendall Johnson was killed in a car crash by an impaired driver.

Through Johnson’s efforts with the Danny Kendall Johnson Foundation, founded in his son’s honor, a new state law will soon give law enforcement more tools to fight impaired driving.

“I think this law is going to have the capacity to save lives and if more people knew and learn about the law, then they’ll make a conscious decision before they get behind the wheel of a vehicle, turning that vehicle into a lethal weapon,” Johnson said.

The new implied consent law, known as “Danny’s Law,” goes into effect on August 1. It will allow officers and paramedics to conduct saliva tests to determine if a driver is impaired by something other than alcohol.