HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Alabama high school students will soon be learning the importance of money, budgeting, and saving after House Bill 164 was signed by Gov. Kay Ivey.

House Bill 164 will require financial literacy courses to be added and implemented in Alabama schools starting in 2024.

These new courses will lay the foundation for money management, interest rates, spending and saving, and more.

There are nine different courses that will cover topics including insurance policies, the differences between debit and credit cards, savings, and investments.

Alabama State Rep. Andy Whitt sponsored the bill and received bipartisan support.

“This bill in particular deals with those basic financial literacy skills that we all should really know again going back to understanding interest rates simple contracts personal budget even looking at balancing a checkbook,” said Rep. Whitt.

“And then we will test on these and the test results will be measured,” added Rep. Whitt.

According to Rep. Whitt, this bill has been two years in the making.

And after spending over two decades as a banker himself, he has prioritized ensuring kids learn financial skills heading into adulthood.

These new education changes may also relieve the pressure on parents about teaching such financial skills at home.

Rocket City Moms owner Lindsey Barron is grateful that her kids will experience this in the classroom.

“It’s so important. It’s a skill right now that’s not being taught right now in the classroom or not required if it is taught. So if parents aren’t handling that at home with their children then their children are coming out of high school without that skill,” said Barron.

“I took classes in high school like animal science and wasn’t planning on being a vet. You know there are courses you can take to just learn but it is not real-world learning,” said Huntsville mother Haley Loveday, “I feel like more real-world classes will be much more beneficial when they’re about to graduate and make their way as an adult.”

Many schools won’t have to completely start over, some of these nine courses will be integrated into already existing curriculums like math and other career prep course.

The State Board of Education has until June of 2024 to approve the financial literacy course.