MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) — Brigadier General David Pritchett is Alabama’s new Adjutant General for the state’s National Guard, following the retirement of Major General Sheryl Gordon.

During a change of command ceremony Friday, Gordon shared a heartfelt goodbye to an organization she called family.

“There’s no place I would have rather spent this career, and no people I would have rather served than those of the great state of Alabama,” Gordon said.

Maj. Gen. Gordon was appointed by Gov. Kay Ivey in 2017 as the first woman to hold that role.

“Sometimes the best man for the job is a woman,” Gov. Ivey said.

Gordon says she’s a soldier first, but it’s not lost on her the impact her leadership has had on young women.

“To talk to them, to mentor them, to lead them, and to serve as a role model, saying, you too can do this, and you will do this,” Gordon said.

Gordon says one of her biggest accomplishments has been strengthening the partnership between the Army and Air National Guard.

New Adjutant General David Pritchett says he’ll continue that work and the success the state has had with recruiting.

“I will continue to move this organization forward ma’am. It will be a standards-based organization and I will lead from the front,” Pritchett said.

Pritchett comes to the role after serving as the Wyoming National Guard Director of the Joint Staff. He has spent most of his years serving in the Alabama National Guard.

The Alabama native said the world is a dangerous place right now, and the Alabama National Guard needs to be ready.

“To make sure they are the most properly trained and equipped so that if they have to deploy for domestic operations or to fight and win our nation’s wars overseas, they are the best prepared and equipped to do that. That will be my main goal to make sure our soldiers, airmen and the family are taken care of,” Pritchett said.