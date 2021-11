FULTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — A natural gas explosion caused a significant house fire in Fultondale Sunday evening and injured one person.

The explosion occurred in the 1600 block of Elkwood Drive and was witnessed by trick or treaters participating in the Halloween tradition.

Chief Justin McKenzie with the Fultondale Fire Department says that they are working the scene to extinguish the fire.

The video below shows the moment of the explosion.

(Video courtesy of Dekearia Beck, Raven Beckham and Kayla Woodson)