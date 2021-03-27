National Weather Service in Birmingham surveying three areas for damage Saturday

Damage is seen to a home after a tornado passed through the Eagle Point subdivision, Thursday, March 25, 2021, near Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

CENTRAL ALABAMA – Following Thursday’s deadly storms across the Southeast U.S., the National Weather Service in Birmingham is planning three damage surveys across central Alabama Saturday.

Team 1 will be surveying damage in northern Bibb, northern Greene, and southeast Tuscaloosa Counties.

Team 2 will be surveying damage in southern Bibb, southern Greene, Hale, and Sumter Counties.

Team 3 will be surveying damage in southeast Clay, Coosa, and Randolph Counties.

Anyone with damage from the storms should contact their local emergency management office to report it. Damage reports across central Alabama can also be tweeted to the NWS in Birmingham using #bmxwx.

Five people were confirmed dead in Calhoun County and damage was reported all throughout the central portion of the state following the storms.