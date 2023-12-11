JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The National Weather Service found two tornado tracks in connection to the storms that occurred between late Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

According to the NWS, the first tornado track is from north of Lakeshore Parkway mainly around the Wildwood area to Samford University with an EF-1 rating at around 100 miles per hour. The second tornado track is generally from Brookwood Mall into Mountain Brook and Cahaba Heights. That tornado track is also an EF-1 rating but at about 90 miles per hour.

Samford University Executive Director of University Communication Scarlet Thompson stated there were some fallen limbs on campus and parts of campus without power. With Samford University’s fall semester over, she wrote students have generally gone home.

The NWS stated it is working on details regarding the path, width and distances of these tornados.