NASCAR fans arrive early for racing weekend at Talladega Superspeedway

LINCOLN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Talladega Superspeedway racing experience has already begun for NASCAR fans with the 2021 GEICO 500 Cup Series just days away.

Last year, the RV infield experience wasn’t allowed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so for both organizers and fans, the return of infield visitors is a big moment. RVs began arriving in the infield Wednesday with families allowed to stay on site until Monday. All fans are required to wear facial coverings if they leave their assigned campsite locations. Race organizers are encouraging people to not intermingle to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Due to safety restrictions, the racing experience is still operating with limited entertainment activities. This year, NASCAR races will operate at 35%. This is the most attendees that have been at the race since the fall 2019. Officials say while offering the in-field experience for fans is not only great for them organizers say it’s a big help to draw more people to support local businesses.

“That means more hotel rooms are going to be used that means more convenient stores are going to be used our restaurants. All of the folks within the footprint here within this state not only just our region here. Not just the state have felt the impact from the pandemic,” Talladega Superspeedway Director Russell Branham said.

“It gives us more time to be a family and spend time with each other,” NASCAR fan Hunter Gidrey said.

Tickets are still available for the Grand Stand racing events.