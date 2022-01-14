Murder suspect accused of committing new murder while out on bond

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile County murder suspect is accused of killing another person while out on bond for the first crime.

Dayvon Bray, 22, was arrested Friday, Jan. 14, and charged with murder in connection with a deadly shooting on Bellingrath Road Thursday night.

According to MPD, Bray is accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend, 18-year-old Jireh Portis.

Dayvon Bray

Bray was previously arrested in August 2021 for a deadly shooting in Prichard. He was released on bond the next month.

Court records named the victim in the 2021 Prichard shooting as Frederick Lamar James. Records show prosecutors have filed a motion to revoke bond in Bray’s initial murder case.

This case highlights something Alabama lawmakers have been tackling for years, the so-called “revolving door of crime” — a term referencing what they call low bond amounts that allow people suspected of violent crimes to be released, only to commit new crimes.

Alabama lawmakers passed a bill named Aniah’s Law that would allow judges to set no bond in more criminal cases. The proposed law goes before voters in November.

Aniah’s Law is named after Aniah Blanchard, an Alabama teenager who was killed by a suspect out on bond for another violent crime.