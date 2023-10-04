MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals affirmed the murder conviction of Mondrell Kenee Ward for the shooting death of Ezekiel Briggs in July 2017.

During the criminal trial in May 2022, the evidence showed that Ward went to the Biltmore Place Apartments on July 15, 2017, and had a ‘lengthy argument’ with Briggs.

Ward left the apartment complex, but later returned and resumed the argument, which led to Ward shooting the victim in the face, according to Attorney General Steve Marshall’s Office. The shooting was caught on video and played for the jury.

One of the witnesses testified at trial that Ward actually threatened him during the trial proceedings, according to Marshall’s office. The interaction was recorded on courthouse security video and later admitted into evidence at trial.

Inmate Photo of Modrell Kenee Ward (Credit: Alabama Department of Corrections)

Ward was found guilty of murder and sentenced to life in prison, without the possibility of parole. Ward did seek to have his conviction reversed on appeal. However, his conviction was ultimately affirmed in September 2022.

Ward is currently serving his sentence in the Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore.