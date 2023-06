DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A multi-vehicle crash has caused all lanes of Alabama 75 near mile marker 110 to close.

ALEA says the accident occurred around 5:15 a.m. and involves a commercial vehicle.

State Troopers are on the scene working to clear the area.

Drivers should be advised to find an alternate route. If you can not take an alternate route then expect delays.

News 19 will provide an update when the road reopens.