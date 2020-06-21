Multiple people shot near Railroad Avenue in Auburn, police investigating

UPDATE: Police say they responded around 12:12 a.m. to a complaint of gunshots at a residence located in the 600 block of Railroad Avenue.

When they arrived, officers located four individuals who appeared to have gunshot wounds.

One victim was treated and released on the scene, another victim was transported to the East Alabama Medical Center Emergency Room, one victim was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional, and the other victim was airlifted to Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery, Alabama.

Three of the victims sustained non-life threatening injuries and the latter is in critical condition.

AUBURN, Ala (WRBL) – Sunday morning, just after midnight, law enforcement and ambulances responded to multiple people being shot in Auburn, near Railroad Avenue and North Donahue Drive.

Nearby residents are telling News 3 there was a massive party with hundreds of people and vehicles parked up and down Highway 14.

Then, shortly after midnight, neighbors heard gunshots.





An Auburn University alert is urging residents to secure in place as we are unsure if the shooter(s) is in custody.

We do not know how many people have been injured or their conditions. Stay with News 3 for updates.

