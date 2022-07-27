ALABAMA (WHNT) – Alabama college students and faculty were evacuated from multiple campuses across the state due to bomb threats made Wednesday.

Officials with the Alabama Community College system released a statement about the incidents.

“Authorities at Alabama’s community colleges are working closely with law enforcement on a state level and within each community to ensure the safety of residents across our facilities after alleged bomb threats were made at multiple institutions. While no threats have been deemed credible at this time, some buildings have – per protocol – been evacuated and access restricted to some campuses. Residents, including students, faculty and staff, are encouraged to not visit any of the colleges’ facilities until further notice by the colleges. Please stay tuned to your local news sources, as well.” Alabama Community College System

The FBI confirmed they are working with law enforcement at the local level to investigate the threats.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) released a statement just before 4 p.m. on Wednesday about the many bomb threats.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) is aware of the most recent bomb threats made against universities and colleges around the country, which includes schools located in Alabama. ALEA’s State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) and the Alabama Fusion Center (AFC), in conjunction with local and federal partners, are currently monitoring the situation to ensure the safety of all students, faculty, and staff. All collegiate schools that received threats within Alabama on Wednesday, July 27, have been cleared and classes have been deemed safe to resume. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency

So far, there has been no evidence of an actual bomb being placed at any of the schools.