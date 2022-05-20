CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Officers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) responded to a motorcycle that crashed into a car early Friday morning.

Officials say that Dustin Chase Nix, 20, of Remlap, was killed when the motorcycle he was driving veered into the left lane, hitting a car.

The crash happened just after 6 a.m. on Alabama 91, just outside of Dodge City in Cullman County. Nix was pronounced dead on the scene.

No further information was released due to an ongoing investigation.