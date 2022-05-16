WINSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — One man was killed in a motorcycle crash in the early morning hours of Monday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).

67-year-old Rickie R. Garrison of Double Springs was killed in a single-vehicle crash around 12:45 a.m. on Alabama 195 near mile marker 16, about three miles south of Double Springs in Winston County.

ALEA Troopers say Garrison was fatally injured when the 1999 Harley-Davidson motorcycle he was driving left the road and struck a ditch. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no further information available as ALEA says Troopers with the Highway Patrol Division will continue to investigate.