Mother killed by son in Mobile County, police say

SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG)– A Semmes woman was stabbed to death by her son on Sunday night.

The homicide happened on Mausap Road in Semmes around 5 o’clock Sunday night, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said the woman was stabbed by her son with a sword or knife.

Another family member was also injured and was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Deputies were still searching for the son and said he should be considered armed and dangerous with the murder weapon.

This is an ongoing investigation.