Mother killed by son in Mobile County, police say

Alabama News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG)– A Semmes woman was stabbed to death by her son on Sunday night.

The homicide happened on Mausap Road in Semmes around 5 o’clock Sunday night, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said the woman was stabbed by her son with a sword or knife.

Another family member was also injured and was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Deputies were still searching for the son and said he should be considered armed and dangerous with the murder weapon.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News