Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in Alabama using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in Alabama in 2021.
Olivia is currently the most popular girl name in the United States while Emma, Charlotte, Amelia, and Ava round out the top five.
Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.
#49. Khloe (tie)
Khloe is a name of Greek origin meaning “blooming”.
Alabama
– Number of babies in 2021: 69
National
– Rank: #176
– Number of babies in 2021: 1,666
#49. Aria (tie)
Aria is a name of Hebrew, and Italian origin meaning “song” or “melody”.
Alabama
– Number of babies in 2021: 69
National
– Rank: #22
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,348
#48. Gianna
Gianna is a name of Italian origin meaning “Lord is gracious”.
Alabama
– Number of babies in 2021: 70
National
– Rank: #13
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,437
#47. Skylar
Skylar is a name of English origin meaning “noble scholar”.
Alabama
– Number of babies in 2021: 72
National
– Rank: #74
– Number of babies in 2021: 3,324
#45. Lucy (tie)
Lucy is a name of Latin origin meaning “light”.
Alabama
– Number of babies in 2021: 73
National
– Rank: #47
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,433
#45. Blakely (tie)
Blakely is a name of English origin meaning “dark wood” or “clearing”.
Alabama
– Number of babies in 2021: 73
National
– Rank: #154
– Number of babies in 2021: 1,830
#44. Aubrey
Aubrey is a Norman French variation of the German name “Alberic”, meaning “elf ruler”.
Alabama
– Number of babies in 2021: 75
National
– Rank: #65
– Number of babies in 2021: 3,494
#43. Nevaeh
Nevaeh is a name of American origin, Nevaeh is “heaven” spelled backwards.
Alabama
– Number of babies in 2021: 76
National
– Rank: #86
– Number of babies in 2021: 3,025
#41. Serenity (tie)
Serenity is a name of English origin meaning “calmness”. Serenity is ultimately derived from the Latin word serenus.
Alabama
– Number of babies in 2021: 79
National
– Rank: #85
– Number of babies in 2021: 3,038
#41. Nora (tie)
Nora is a derivation of the name Norah, a name of Latin origin meaning “honor”.
Alabama
– Number of babies in 2021: 79
National
– Rank: #27
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,246
#37. Zoey (tie)
Zoey is a name of Greek origin meaning “life”.
Alabama
– Number of babies in 2021: 80
National
– Rank: #38
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,179
#37. Luna (tie)
Luna is a name of Italian origin meaning “moon”.
Alabama
– Number of babies in 2021: 80
National
– Rank: #11
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,173
#37. Kinsley (tie)
Kinsley is a name of English origin meaning “king’s meadow”.
Alabama
– Number of babies in 2021: 80
National
– Rank: #57
– Number of babies in 2021: 3,871
#37. Ivy (tie)
Ivy is a name of English origin meaning “faithfulness”.
Alabama
– Number of babies in 2021: 80
National
– Rank: #49
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,374
#35. Raelynn (tie)
Raelynn is a name of American origin meaning “beam of light”.
Alabama
– Number of babies in 2021: 81
National
– Rank: #103
– Number of babies in 2021: 2,669
#35. Emily (tie)
Emily is a name of Latin origin meaning “to strive”.
Alabama
– Number of babies in 2021: 81
National
– Rank: #21
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,541
#31. Madison (tie)
Madison is a name of English origin meaning “son of Matthew”.
Alabama
– Number of babies in 2021: 83
National
– Rank: #29
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,930
#31. Everleigh (tie)
Everleigh is a name of English origin meaning “boar meadow”.
Alabama
– Number of babies in 2021: 83
National
– Rank: #100
– Number of babies in 2021: 2,678
#31. Chloe (tie)
Chloe is a name of Greek origin meaning “blooming”.
Alabama
– Number of babies in 2021: 83
National
– Rank: #24
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,311
#31. Brooklyn (tie)
Brooklyn is a name derived from Dutch word Breukelen, meaning “broken land”.
Alabama
– Number of babies in 2021: 83
National
– Rank: #63
– Number of babies in 2021: 3,508
#30. Autumn
Autumn is a name of Latin origin meaning “fall season”.
Alabama
– Number of babies in 2021: 86
National
– Rank: #66
– Number of babies in 2021: 3,464
#29. Lily
Lily is a name of English origin, named after the flower.
Alabama
– Number of babies in 2021: 87
National
– Rank: #31
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,584
#28. Lillian
Lillian is a name of Latin origin meaning “lily”.
Alabama
– Number of babies in 2021: 91
National
– Rank: #51
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,302
#26. Sadie (tie)
Sadie was originally a nickname for Sarah, Sadie is a girl’s name of Hebrew origin meaning “princess”.
Alabama
– Number of babies in 2021: 92
National
– Rank: #78
– Number of babies in 2021: 3,206
#26. Riley (tie)
Riley is a name of Irish origin meaning “courageous”.
Alabama
– Number of babies in 2021: 92
National
– Rank: #37
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,184
#25. Layla
Layla is a name of Arabic origin meaning “wine”.
Alabama
– Number of babies in 2021: 94
National
– Rank: #25
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,303
#24. Willow
Willow is a name of English origin meaning “slender” or “graceful”.
Alabama
– Number of babies in 2021: 95
National
– Rank: #39
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,143
#23. Eleanor
Eleanor is a name of Greek origin meaning “bright”.
Alabama
– Number of babies in 2021: 96
National
– Rank: #15
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,059
#21. Scarlett (tie)
Scarlett is a name of English origin meaning “scarlet” or “red”.
Alabama
– Number of babies in 2021: 97
National
– Rank: #20
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,594
#21. Mia (tie)
Mia is a name of Latin origin meaning “mine”.
Alabama
– Number of babies in 2021: 97
National
– Rank: #8
– Number of babies in 2021: 11,096
#20. Avery
Avery is a name of English origin meaning “ruler of the elves”.
Alabama
– Number of babies in 2021: 101
National
– Rank: #19
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,770
#19. Abigail
Abigail is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Joy Of The Father”.
Alabama
– Number of babies in 2021: 102
National
– Rank: #17
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,938
#17. Sophia (tie)
Sophia is a name of Greek origin meaning “wisdom”.
Alabama
– Number of babies in 2021: 104
National
– Rank: #6
– Number of babies in 2021: 12,496
#17. Hazel (tie)
Hazel is a name of English origin meaning “hazelnut tree”.
Alabama
– Number of babies in 2021: 104
National
– Rank: #28
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,967
#16. Addison
Addison is an Old English name, meaning “son of Adam”.
Alabama
– Number of babies in 2021: 109
National
– Rank: #45
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,468
#15. Paisley
Paisley is a name of Scottish origin meaning “church”.
Alabama
– Number of babies in 2021: 110
National
– Rank: #52
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,263
#14. Nova
Nova is a name of Latin origin meaning “new”.
Alabama
– Number of babies in 2021: 111
National
– Rank: #32
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,516
#13. Ellie
Ellie is a name of Greek origin meaning “shining light”.
Alabama
– Number of babies in 2021: 112
National
– Rank: #30
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,835
#12. Caroline
Caroline is a name of French origin meaning “free man”.
Alabama
– Number of babies in 2021: 125
National
– Rank: #81
– Number of babies in 2021: 3,180
#11. Isabella
Isabella is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “devoted to God”.
Alabama
– Number of babies in 2021: 132
National
– Rank: #7
– Number of babies in 2021: 11,201
#10. Ella
Ella is a name of German origin meaning “fairy maiden”.
Alabama
– Number of babies in 2021: 134
National
– Rank: #16
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,987
#9. Mary
Mary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “drop of the sea”.
Alabama
– Number of babies in 2021: 136
National
– Rank: #133
– Number of babies in 2021: 2,080
#8. Evelyn
Evelyn is a name of English origin meaning “desired”.
Alabama
– Number of babies in 2021: 147
National
– Rank: #9
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,434
#7. Elizabeth
Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “god is my oath”.
Alabama
– Number of babies in 2021: 154
National
– Rank: #14
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,190
#6. Harper
Harper is a name of English origin meaning “harp player”.
Alabama
– Number of babies in 2021: 173
National
– Rank: #10
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,388
#5. Emma
Emma is a name of German origin meaning “universal”.
Alabama
– Number of babies in 2021: 194
National
– Rank: #2
– Number of babies in 2021: 15,433
#4. Charlotte
Charlotte is a name of French origin meaning “free man”.
Alabama
– Number of babies in 2021: 217
National
– Rank: #3
– Number of babies in 2021: 13,285
#3. Amelia
Amelia is a variation of Amalia, derived from the Germanic word amal meaning “work”.
Alabama
– Number of babies in 2021: 229
National
– Rank: #4
– Number of babies in 2021: 12,952
#2. Ava
Ava is a name of Latin origin meaning “bird”.
Alabama
– Number of babies in 2021: 233
National
– Rank: #5
– Number of babies in 2021: 12,759
#1. Olivia
Olivia is a name of Latin origin meaning “olive tree”.
Alabama
– Number of babies in 2021: 266
National
– Rank: #1
– Number of babies in 2021: 17,728
