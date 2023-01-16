(STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Alabama using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Dec. 24 to Jan. 6. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 40 count sites in Alabama. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.

Project FeederWatch, a citizen science project where participants collect data on birds at their feeders, was founded in Ontario by Erica Dunn and the Long Point Bird Observatory in 1976. The project partnered with the Cornell Lab of Ornithology after 10 years to scale the project across the U.S. and Canada and now has over 20,000 participants.

The data Project FeederWatch collects is used by scientists to understand trends in bird populations. If you would like to participate as a FeederWatcher you can learn more about the project here.

Read on to see which birds are most commonly seen in your state.

Canva

#50. Great Blue Heron

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 3%

– Average group size: 1.09

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. South Carolina: 4%

— #2. Delaware: 3%

— #2. Alabama: 3%

— #4. North Carolina: 2%

— #4. Texas: 2%

Canva

#49. White-winged Dove

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 3%

– Average group size: 1.14

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Texas: 65%

— #2. New Mexico: 42%

— #3. Louisiana: 27%

— #4. Oklahoma: 15%

— #4. Arizona: 15%

Canva

#48. Pileated Woodpecker

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 3%

– Average group size: 1.38

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Minnesota: 36%

— #2. Michigan: 19%

— #2. Wisconsin: 19%

— #4. Indiana: 18%

— #5. West Virginia: 15%

Canva

#47. Blue-gray Gnatcatcher

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 3%

– Average group size: 1.45

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Florida: 19%

— #2. Louisiana: 5%

— #3. Alabama: 3%

Canva

#46. Eurasian Collared-Dove

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 3%

– Average group size: 2.1

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Wyoming: 65%

— #1. South Dakota: 65%

— #3. Utah: 63%

— #4. Idaho: 55%

— #5. Colorado: 48%

Canva

#45. Palm Warbler

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 3%

– Average group size: 2.47

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Florida: 41%

— #2. Alabama: 3%

— #2. Georgia: 3%

— #4. South Carolina: 2%

Canva

#44. Black Vulture

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 3%

– Average group size: 4.2

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Alabama: 3%

— #1. Texas: 3%

— #3. Florida: 2%

— #4. New Jersey: 1%

Canva

#42. Golden-crowned Kinglet (tie)

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 5%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Louisiana: 5%

— #1. Alabama: 5%

— #3. Washington: 4%

— #3. North Carolina: 4%

— #3. Arkansas: 4%

Canva

#42. Brown Creeper

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 5%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Arkansas: 17%

— #2. Oklahoma: 12%

— #3. Maine: 11%

— #4. Indiana: 10%

— #5. Maryland: 8%

Canva

#41. Cedar Waxwing

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 5%

– Average group size: 1.97

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Texas: 16%

— #2. Mississippi: 9%

— #2. Idaho: 9%

— #4. South Carolina: 8%

— #5. North Carolina: 7%

Canva

#40. European Starling

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 5%

– Average group size: 2.33

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Indiana: 74%

— #2. Kentucky: 69%

— #3. Ohio: 67%

— #4. Delaware: 64%

— #5. Missouri: 56%

Canva

#39. Common Ground Dove

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 5%

– Average group size: 4.16

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Florida: 23%

— #2. Alabama: 5%

— #2. South Carolina: 5%

— #2. Georgia: 5%

— #5. Arizona: 3%

Canva

#36. Ruby-throated Hummingbird (tie)

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 8%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Florida: 23%

— #2. Alabama: 8%

— #3. Texas: 2%

Canva

#36. Orange-crowned Warbler (tie)

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 8%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Texas: 28%

— #2. Mississippi: 18%

— #3. Nevada: 13%

— #4. Louisiana: 9%

— #5. California: 8%

Canva

#36. Hermit Thrush

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 8%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. North Carolina: 18%

— #2. California: 17%

— #3. Georgia: 15%

— #4. Virginia: 13%

— #5. Alabama: 8%

Canva

#35. Cooper’s Hawk

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 8%

– Average group size: 1.07

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Nevada: 33%

— #2. Arizona: 24%

— #3. Kentucky: 21%

— #4. New Jersey: 20%

— #5. Illinois: 17%

Canva

#34. Eastern Phoebe

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 10%

– Average group size: 1.01

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Georgia: 41%

— #2. South Carolina: 26%

— #3. Louisiana: 23%

— #4. Florida: 17%

— #5. North Carolina: 11%

Canva

#33. Red-breasted Nuthatch

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 10%

– Average group size: 1.12

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Maine: 71%

— #2. Alaska: 61%

— #3. Washington: 50%

— #4. Wisconsin: 48%

— #4. Michigan: 48%

Canva

#32. Northern Flicker

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 10%

– Average group size: 1.34

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Montana: 72%

— #2. Colorado: 67%

— #3. Washington: 65%

— #4. Oregon: 62%

— #5. Nevada: 53%

Canva

#31. Pine Siskin

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 10%

– Average group size: 1.96

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. New Mexico: 39%

— #2. Colorado: 16%

— #3. Arizona: 15%

— #4. Maine: 14%

— #5. Alabama: 10%

Canva

#30. Yellow-bellied Sapsucker

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 13%

– Average group size: 1.05

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. North Carolina: 18%

— #1. Oklahoma: 18%

— #3. Georgia: 15%

— #4. Virginia: 14%

— #5. Tennessee: 13%

Canva

#29. Brown-headed Nuthatch

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 13%

– Average group size: 1.25

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Georgia: 55%

— #2. North Carolina: 39%

— #3. South Carolina: 25%

— #4. Alabama: 13%

— #5. Mississippi: 9%

Canva

#28. Song Sparrow

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 15%

– Average group size: 1.57

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Washington: 57%

— #2. Kentucky: 54%

— #3. Oregon: 49%

— #4. West Virginia: 38%

— #4. Pennsylvania: 38%

Canva

#27. Red-winged Blackbird

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 15%

– Average group size: 2.61

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Oklahoma: 35%

— #2. Mississippi: 27%

— #3. Colorado: 23%

— #4. Texas: 20%

— #5. Utah: 19%

Canva

#26. American Crow

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 18%

– Average group size: 2.44

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Oklahoma: 44%

— #2. Maine: 42%

— #2. Arkansas: 42%

— #4. Minnesota: 38%

— #5. Virginia: 32%

Canva

#25. Purple Finch

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 20%

– Average group size: 1.83

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Mississippi: 27%

— #2. Arkansas: 25%

— #2. Georgia: 25%

— #4. Missouri: 23%

— #5. North Carolina: 22%

Canva

#24. House Sparrow

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 20%

– Average group size: 4.59

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Iowa: 91%

— #2. Illinois: 87%

— #2. Nebraska: 87%

— #4. Indiana: 80%

— #5. Ohio: 79%

Canva

#23. American Robin

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 23%

– Average group size: 2.41

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Nevada: 47%

— #2. Tennessee: 41%

— #2. North Carolina: 41%

— #4. Washington: 39%

— #4. New Mexico: 39%

Canva

#22. Brown-headed Cowbird

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 23%

– Average group size: 2.6

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Alabama: 23%

— #2. Ohio: 15%

— #3. Tennessee: 14%

— #3. Florida: 14%

— #3. Delaware: 14%

Canva

#21. Eastern Towhee

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 25%

– Average group size: 1.19

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Tennessee: 37%

— #2. North Carolina: 34%

— #3. Georgia: 32%

— #4. Alabama: 25%

— #5. Mississippi: 18%

Canva

#20. Brown Thrasher

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 30%

– Average group size: 1.06

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Mississippi: 45%

— #2. Georgia: 38%

— #3. South Carolina: 31%

— #4. Alabama: 30%

— #5. North Carolina: 26%

Canva

#19. Ruby-crowned Kinglet

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 33%

– Average group size: 1.04

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Georgia: 47%

— #2. South Carolina: 37%

— #3. Mississippi: 36%

— #4. Alabama: 33%

— #5. North Carolina: 32%

Canva

#18. Chipping Sparrow

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 33%

– Average group size: 4.07

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Georgia: 58%

— #2. Mississippi: 55%

— #2. South Carolina: 55%

— #4. North Carolina: 34%

— #5. Alabama: 33%

Canva

#17. Yellow-rumped Warbler

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 35%

– Average group size: 1.36

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Nevada: 60%

— #2. Georgia: 58%

— #3. South Carolina: 55%

— #4. North Carolina: 46%

— #5. Florida: 45%

Canva

#16. Pine Warbler

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 35%

– Average group size: 1.44

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Georgia: 62%

— #2. South Carolina: 54%

— #3. North Carolina: 45%

— #4. Alabama: 35%

— #5. Florida: 33%

Canva

#15. White-breasted Nuthatch

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 40%

– Average group size: 1.19

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Maine: 87%

— #2. West Virginia: 85%

— #3. Connecticut: 84%

— #3. Vermont: 84%

— #5. Massachusetts: 83%

Canva

#14. Eastern Bluebird

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 43%

– Average group size: 2.55

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Georgia: 67%

— #2. North Carolina: 63%

— #3. South Carolina: 60%

— #4. Mississippi: 55%

— #5. Virginia: 50%

Canva

#13. Red-bellied Woodpecker

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 48%

– Average group size: 1.1

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. West Virginia: 87%

— #2. Ohio: 81%

— #3. Connecticut: 80%

— #4. Kentucky: 79%

— #5. Indiana: 78%

Canva

#12. American Goldfinch

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 48%

– Average group size: 2.15

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Oklahoma: 79%

— #2. Missouri: 76%

— #3. Wisconsin: 75%

— #3. Arkansas: 75%

— #5. Maine: 74%

Canva

#11. Dark-eyed Junco

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 50%

– Average group size: 2.36

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Nebraska: 97%

— #2. Washington: 95%

— #2. Oregon: 95%

— #4. Missouri: 92%

— #4. Delaware: 92%

Canva

#10. Northern Mockingbird

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 53%

– Average group size: 1.08

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Mississippi: 64%

— #2. South Carolina: 57%

— #3. Alabama: 53%

— #4. Georgia: 49%

— #5. Tennessee: 46%

Canva

#9. Downy Woodpecker

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 55%

– Average group size: 1.27

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Arkansas: 92%

— #2. Connecticut: 91%

— #2. Minnesota: 91%

— #4. Massachusetts: 90%

— #5. Iowa: 88%

Canva

#8. Blue Jay

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 57%

– Average group size: 1.44

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Nebraska: 87%

— #2. Indiana: 83%

— #3. Ohio: 82%

— #4. Iowa: 81%

— #5. New Jersey: 80%

Canva

#7. White-throated Sparrow

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 63%

– Average group size: 2.28

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Arkansas: 79%

— #2. Maryland: 74%

— #3. New Jersey: 70%

— #4. Virginia: 68%

— #5. Delaware: 67%

Canva

#6. Carolina Wren

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 80%

– Average group size: 1.35

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. North Carolina: 84%

— #1. South Carolina: 84%

— #3. Georgia: 81%

— #4. Alabama: 80%

— #5. Virginia: 79%

Canva

#5. Mourning Dove

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 80%

– Average group size: 3.23

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. West Virginia: 87%

— #1. Kentucky: 87%

— #3. New Jersey: 86%

— #4. Mississippi: 82%

— #4. Indiana: 82%

Canva

#4. House Finch

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 85%

– Average group size: 4.34

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Arizona: 91%

— #2. Kentucky: 87%

— #3. Colorado: 86%

— #3. New Mexico: 86%

— #3. Indiana: 86%

Canva

#3. Tufted Titmouse

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 88%

– Average group size: 1.95

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. West Virginia: 100%

— #2. Connecticut: 92%

— #3. North Carolina: 90%

— #3. Georgia: 90%

— #5. Massachusetts: 89%

Canva

#2. Northern Cardinal

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 90%

– Average group size: 2.53

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Kentucky: 100%

— #2. Arkansas: 96%

— #2. Missouri: 96%

— #4. Maryland: 94%

— #5. Tennessee: 93%

Canva

#1. Carolina Chickadee

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 93%

– Average group size: 1.93

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Arkansas: 96%

— #2. Alabama: 93%

— #3. South Carolina: 92%

— #4. Oklahoma: 85%

— #4. Georgia: 85%

