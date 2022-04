MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) announced the passing of one of their officers on Thursday.

Sergeant Chris Dillard passed after his battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

According to MCSO’s Facebook post, Sgt. Dillard spent his last days making sure those around him knew how much he loved and cared for them.

If you have a story to share about Sgt. Dillard, you can use #dillardswarriors on Facebook.