ELMORE, Ala. (WHNT) — A Decatur man serving a life sentence for murder in Morgan County was pronounced dead, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC).

According to ADOC officials, 23-year-old Cortez Ocie Mitchell was found unresponsive on Tuesday, July 26 at the Staton Correctional Facility in Elmore.

Mitchell was taken to the health care unit, where medical staff immediately started performing life-saving measures, officials say.

Those measures were not successful and Mitchell was pronounced dead.

ADOC says the cause of death is pending the results of a full autopsy. The ADOC Law Enforcement Services Division will conduct a full investigation into the death.

Cortez Mitchell at the time of his arrest in 2015

(Morgan County Sheriff’s Office)

Mitchell was given multiple life sentences for his role in two murders and four robberies in Decatur in 2015, where 27-year-old Antonio Hernandez and 25-year-old Joshua Davis were killed.

Mitchell was 16 years old at the time of the crimes.