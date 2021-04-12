More families across Alabama may be eligible for WIC assistance, ADPH says

ALABAMA – The Alabama Department of Public Health said more families may qualify for nutritional assistance from the state.

ADPH announced Monday that the income requirement for the Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program have been increased, and due to the COVID-19 pandemic, more families may be eligible for the benefits.

WIC families must have both a limited income and a nutritional need.

Women who are pregnant, have had a baby within the past six months, currently breastfeeding, or who have a child younger than five years old are eligible to apply, along with families who lost income due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Families who receive Medicaid, SNAP, or TANF benefits already meet the income qualifications for WIC. However, even families who aren’t eligible for the previously mentioned benefits may still qualify for WIC assistance – the program is open to families with incomes up to 185% of the 2021 federal poverty guidelines:

Family Size Annual Income Weekly Income 2 $32,227 $620 3 $40,626 $782 4 $49,025 $943 5 $57,424 $1,105 6 $65,823 $1,266

ADPH said each unborn infant counts as a member of the family for the purposes of applying for WIC.

In addition to possible electronic food benefits, participating families also receive free nutrition education, breastfeeding support, and healthcare referrals.

Those who may be eligible for WIC are encouraged to contact their local county health department or WIC agency to apply. The application process can be done virtually to support social distancing.

For more information on the program, visit the ADPH WIC website or call (888) 942-4673.