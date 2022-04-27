WARNING: Some of the details in this story may be considered graphic. Viewer discretion is advised.

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) has arrested a man after authorities in Massachusetts charged him with the murder of an 11-year-old girl in 1988.

Marvin “Skip” McClendon, 74, has been charged with the murder of Melissa Ann Tremblay on Sept. 12, 1988. He was arrested Tuesday by CCSO and will be arraigned in court Thursday, according to Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett.

Authorities discovered Tremblay’s body a day after her family reported her missing. The 11-year-old traveled to a social club in Lawrence, Mass. with her mother and her mother’s boyfriend on Sept. 11, 1988. While the adults stayed at the club, Tremblay is said to have been playing in the adjacent neighborhood and was seen by other witnesses in the area. After searching for her that night, her mother filed a police report.

A day later, while searching a railroad yard in Lawrence, authorities discovered Tremblay. She had been stabbed to death, according to Blodgett and was also hit by a railroad car, which amputated her leg.

Since her death, authorities had been searching for any leads, spending years talking to witnesses and persons of interest, including McClendon.

McClendon was a retired Massachusetts Department of Corrections employee while in the area where the crime occurred and is said to have been a person of interest for a while in the investigation. Evidence recovered from Tremblay’s body proved to be vital in solving the case.

Other information involved in the case is being withheld at this time until McClendon is arraigned in court. Blodgett has stated that Tremblay’s surviving family has been notified of the arrest.

McClendon is now being held at the Cullman County Detention Center until he can be extradited back to Massachusetts.