More counties using Alabama COVID-19 vaccine registration system

ALABAMA – More counties are taking appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine through Alabama’s online registration portal: www.alcovidvaccine.gov.
The long-anticipated site came online in early February, when 32 counties across the state began taking appointments.
The state initially used only a phone hotline to schedule the appointments, and the hotline took more than 1.1 million calls (close to 25% of Alabama’s population) when it launched Friday, January 8.
The site is designed to augment the hotline, and relieve the hotline staff.
As a reminder, the state is currently in Phase 1b of the COVID-19 vaccine plan and partly in Phase 1c (for those 65-74 years old), where the following groups of individuals are eligible:
- Frontline healthcare workers
- Anyone 65+ years old
- first responders, including firefighters and law enforcement
- Corrections staff
- Food and agriculture workers
- Post office employees
- Manufacturing workers
- Grocery store workers
- Public transit workers
- Anyone who works in the education sector (teachers, support staff, higher education)
- Childcare workers
The following counties were not online as of Friday morning:
- Bibb
- Chilton
- Conecuh – appointments can be scheduled by calling Evergreen Medical Center at (251) 578-0278.
- Coosa
- Escambia – appointments can be scheduled using the “COVID Vaccine Request” button on the D.W. McMillian Memorial Hospital or Atmore Community Hospital website.
- Fayette
- Franklin
- Greene
- Hale
- Jefferson – appointments can be scheduled through the Jefferson County EMA website.
- Lamar
- Lauderdale
- Marion
- Mobile – appointments can be scheduled through the Mobile County Health Department.
- Perry
- Pickens
- Shelby – appointments can be scheduled on the Shelby County Government website.
- Sumter
- Tuscaloosa
- Walker
The COVID-19 Vaccine hotline remains open for those who are eligible and aren’t yet able to schedule their vaccine appointment online; they can call (855) 566-5333.