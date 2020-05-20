Montgomery teen on track to be youngest lawyer in Alabama history

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – An Alabama student has earned a high school diploma, a bachelor’s and a law school degree… all by the age of 19.

Montgomery native Seth Harding graduated high school at just 10 years old. He went on to receive his bachelor’s degree in history from Huntingdon College at just 16.

And next? Law school.

Seth said starting law school at a young age was fun. He said the hardest part was moving out.

This spring, the scholar received his law degree from the University of Alabama at just 19 years old.

He says the Alabama Bar Exam is next on his agenda.

“For the past 100 years no one’s ever sat for the bar in our state at the age of 19 or younger and i’ll be the first,” said Seth Harding.

Seth says he wouldn’t be where he is today without his parents, family, and putting his faith in god.