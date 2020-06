MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Montgomery Police are searching for a missing 17-year-old.

According to an alert from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Lesley Luna Pantaleon was last seen wearing black pants, shirt, and shoes on June 24, 2020 in the area of Perry Street in Montgomery.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Lesley Luna Pantaleon, please contact the Montgomery Police Department at (334) 215-7867 or call 911.

ALEA has issued an EMERGENCY MISSING CHILD ALERT. If you know the whereabouts of or have recently seen the person described here, immediately call 911. If you have other information about this missing person, contact the Montgomery Police Department at (334) 215-7867. pic.twitter.com/CmPNP7FIil — AL Missing Person Alerts (@AMBERAlert_AL) June 30, 2020