MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Montgomery Police Department needs help locating Madyson Jones.

Reports say Madyson Jones is a 16-year-old white female. Police say Jones was last seen around 3:00 p.m. in Montgomery on Tuesday, May 11, 2020.

Jones may be driving a black 2011 Chevrolet Equinox with an Alabama tag number 3BC100, according to the report.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Madyson Jones, please contact the Montgomery Police Department at (334) 625-2651 or call 911.