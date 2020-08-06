Montgomery County DA issues arrest warrant for State Rep. Dismukes

by: Phil Pinarski

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey has issued an arrest warrant for State Rep. Will Dismukes.

The warrant is for first-degree theft of property. Dismukes allegedly stole more than $2,500 from a former employer, Weiss Flooring.

Dismukes has not been arrested yet.

This comes after calls for Dismukes resignation intensified following a social media post he made saying he attended a birthday celebration for a Klu Klux Klan founder.

